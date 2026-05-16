 Massive Fire Breaks Out At Artifical Wood Factory In Jabalpur
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Massive Fire Breaks Out At Artifical Wood Factory In Jabalpur

A massive fire broke out at an artificial wood manufacturing plant in Khinni village of Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district on Friday. Fire brigade teams from multiple areas controlled the blaze after several efforts. No casualties were reported, but officials suspect losses worth lakhs of rupees. The cause of the fire remains unknown, and an investigation is currently underway.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, May 16, 2026, 10:46 AM IST
Massive Fire Breaks Out At Artifical Wood Factory In Jabalpur
Massive Fire Breaks Out At Artifical Wood Factory In Jabalpur | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out at an artificial wood manufacturing plant in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur on, as reported by officials on Saturday.

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported in the incident so far. However, loss worth lakhs of rupees is suspected.

According to information, the incident occurred in Khinni village under Gosalpur police station limits on Friday. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Fire brigade teams from the Municipal Corporation, Sihora and Panagar rushed to the spot and managed to bring the blaze under control after several efforts.

According to officials, the fire caused losses worth lakhs of rupees at the plant. No casualties have been reported so far.

Further investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

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