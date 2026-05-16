Massive Fire Breaks Out At Artifical Wood Factory In Jabalpur | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out at an artificial wood manufacturing plant in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur on, as reported by officials on Saturday.

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported in the incident so far. However, loss worth lakhs of rupees is suspected.

According to information, the incident occurred in Khinni village under Gosalpur police station limits on Friday. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Fire brigade teams from the Municipal Corporation, Sihora and Panagar rushed to the spot and managed to bring the blaze under control after several efforts.

According to officials, the fire caused losses worth lakhs of rupees at the plant. No casualties have been reported so far.

Further investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.