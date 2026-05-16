Class 11 Student Kills Self Amid Alleged AI-Generated Obscene Photo Blackmail In Bhopal | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year-old Class 11 student allegedly died by suicide in the city after being repeatedly harassed and blackmailed by two youths who reportedly used artificial intelligence (AI) technology to create obscene morphed images of her, Ashoka Garden police said on Friday.

According to the police, the incident came to light on Thursday night when the girl was found hanging inside her house. Family members have accused two youths from Chhola of mentally torturing the student for a long time by threatening to circulate edited photographs on social media.

The victim’s relatives alleged that the suspects downloaded the girl’s pictures from social media platforms and used AI tools to create objectionable images. They then allegedly threatened to make the images viral in order to defame her and pressurised her to meet them.

The family further claimed that the suspects used to stalk the student while she would go to school and back. They also allegedly threatened her with misuse of the edited images if she refused to interact with them.

Following the student’s death, angry family members staged protest outside Ashoka Garden police station on Friday after the post-mortem, demanding strict action against the suspects. They alleged that despite earlier incidents of harassment and misbehaviour with the girl’s father, no police complaint was lodged earlier due to fear of social stigma.

Police station incharge Sandeep Pawar said that according to the victim’s younger sister she went outside to buy some items. When she returned home, she found her sister hanging with a scarf tied to the ceiling fan. Pawar said no suicide note was recovered from the room. The police have registered a case and begun investigation.