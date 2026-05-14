Protests Erupt Over 31- Year-Old Twisha's Death In Bhopal, Kin Refuse To Take Body

Protests Erupt Over 31- Year-Old Twisha's Death, Kin Refuse To Take Body In Bhopal | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The family members of Twisha Sharma, 31, on Thursday staged a protest demanding strict action in her death case. The family alleged that police were delaying action because Sharma’s in-laws are influential.

The relatives refused to take Twisha’s body until a murder case is registered and her husband is arrested. Sharma’s parents and relatives had arrived in Bhopal from Noida late Wednesday night.

Family members accused Twisha’s husband, Samarth Sharma, of murder and destruction of evidence. They alleged that despite recording statements, police had failed to take concrete action in the last 24 hours. The protest created a tense atmosphere at the woman police station for several hours. Later, the family reached the Police Commissioner’s office and continued their protest there.

The family claimed that when they reached Katara Hills police station on Wednesday night seeking justice, the main gate was shut after seeing them.

Twisha’s relative Jalpa Sharma alleged that Samarth and his mother had taken Twisha to the hospital. After doctors declared her dead, both allegedly disappeared for nearly an hour before returning home, where they tampered with evidence. The family further alleged that the suspects were using their influence to prevent action.

The family claimed that Twisha had sent a message to one of her cousins saying, “I am trapped”. They alleged that her mother-in-law did not provide her proper food, due to which she had lost nearly 15 kg of weight.

Twisha, originally from Noida, had married Bhopal-based lawyer Samarth around six months ago after the two met on a dating app. Her brother Harshit Sharma, an Army Major, said Twisha had called him on Tuesday night alleging mental harassment by her husband.

Former judge Giribala Singh and Twisha’s mother-in-law had said the family was watching television together till 9:30 pm and CCTV footage was available. Giribala claimed Twisha was later found hanging with the help of an exercise band and was rushed to AIIMS, where doctors declared her dead.

Investigations underway

Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar said police are conducting a neutral and transparent investigation. The probe may take some time but police will ensure that justice is delivered. Investigation in such cases is conducted by an ACP-level official, he added.

Injuries on body

Short PM report indicates death due to antemortem hanging. However, multiple injuries (simple in nature) have also been found on the body.

Former Miss Pune and corporate professional

Family members said Twisha was Miss Pune 2012 and had also worked in two films. She had completed her MBA and was employed with a multinational company before marriage.

‘Justice for Twisha’ Campaign

The family has launched a social media campaign titled “Justice for Twisha,” where they are sharing videos and updates related to the case.