Narmadapuram Police Arrest Jharkhand Cyber Fraudsters For ₹3.09 Lakh Online Scam In Bhopal | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Narmadapuram police arrested two cyber fraud suspects from Jharkhand for allegedly cheating people by sending APK files, police said on Tuesday.

SP Sai Krishna Thota said a complainant approached Bankheri police station on March 17 and alleged that Rs 3.09 lakh were withdrawn fraudulently from his account. A police team was formed to trace and arrest the suspects.

Police identified the suspects as Umesh Das, 30, a resident of Billi village and Uttam Das, a resident of Guniasole village in Deoghar district of Jharkhand. On May 7, the police team arrested two suspects and seized mobile phones, bank passbooks, ATM cards and other items from their possession before bringing them to Narmadapuram.

Modus operandi

During preliminary interrogation, the suspects allegedly revealed that they sent APK files to people on their mobile phones. Once the victim downloaded and installed the file, the suspects allegedly gained access to data stored on the mobile device.

Police said the suspects then generated an eSIM linked to the victim s mobile number, diverting OTPs and banking alerts to themselves to access bank accounts fraudulently.

2 held in ATM card swapping racket

Rajgarh police arrested two members of an interstate gang allegedly involved in swapping ATM cards and siphoning off money from bank accounts across different police station areas in the district. Police said the suspects targeted people at ATMs by offering assistance before swapping their ATM cards and withdrawing money fraudulently from their accounts.

Following analysis of more than 300 CCTV footage clips, technical data and other evidence, police arrested the two suspects. Police seized assets worth more than Rs 8.11 lakh from the suspects including cash and the vehicle allegedly used in the crime.