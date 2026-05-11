Woman Seeks Divorce As Marriage Failed To End Exam Pressure In Bhopal District Family Court

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): No allegations of the husband’s extra-marital relations, no complaints of dominating in-laws, no accusations of mental or physical torture or demand for dowry. But a young woman in the city still wants a divorce from her husband.

That is because marriage did not save her from appearing in board examinations. She has filed a case in the Bhopal District Family Court seeking divorce.

The woman is just 20 and her husband, who works for a public sector company, is 24. They have lived together just for a week or so. Two years ago, the woman, then 18, was writing the Class 12 examination. After appearing in the papers of one or two subjects, she realised that she would not be able to clear the examination.

She eloped from home and married her lover, then 22, hoping that marriage would save her from studying and taking exams. But after living with her husband for 8-10 days, she realised that her objective would not be fulfilled. Her husband told her that she would have to take the Class 12 examination and even study further.

She then shifted to her parents’ place. “I had committed a mistake. What is the use of marriage if I still have to study?” she told counsellor Shail Awasthi at the Bhopal District Family Court. “Jis cheez se bachne ke liye shaadi ki thi, woh to karni padi. To phir shaadi ka fayda kya,” she told the counsellor.

The woman’s parents, who were also present during counselling, favoured their daughter ending her marriage. They felt that she was too young to take up the responsibilities that come with marital life. The man, however, wanted his wife to return and has even filed a case under Section 9 of the Hindu Marriage Act for restitution of conjugal rights.

In her divorce plea, the woman has not levelled any accusation against her husband. She has only stated that she had committed a mistake and would now like to correct it. After counselling, the man agreed to go for divorce by mutual consent.