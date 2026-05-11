Body Of Differently Abled Man Found In Hathaikheda Dam, Bhopal; Kin Allege Foul Play | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The body of a 28-year-old man was found in Hathaikheda Dam under Piplani police station limits on Monday evening. The deceased was identified as Amit Vishwakarma, a resident of the Sanjeev Nagar. Police have registered a case and started investigation.

Family members informed police that Amit was mute and deaf since childhood and worked at a hotel in Indore. His father Shivratna Vishwakarma said Amit had come to meet him 15 days ago before returning to Indore.

The family last interacted with him through a video call on Saturday during which he appeared normal and did not mention any problem or distress.

The family claimed they had no information about when or how Amit reached Bhopal. On Monday, police informed them that his body had been recovered from the dam. Amit's father raised suspicion of murder, claiming his son could not have died by suicide.

He alleged there was an injury mark near one of Amit's eyes, raising doubts about foul play. The family also claimed that both of Amit's mobile phones were missing from the spot. Police officials said a detailed investigation was underway and further action would be taken based on the postmortem report.