History-Sheeter Muslim Man Caught With Hindu Girl At Hotel Room In Bhopal; Sanatani Groups Assault Him, Smear Face With Ink & Cow Dung

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 27-year-old Muslim man was allegedly assaulted, humiliated, and handed over to police by Bajrang Dal activists in Bhopal on Sunday evening. The incident happened after he was caught with a Hindu woman at a hotel room at city's Gautam Nagar.

The incident took place around 6 pm at a hotel under the Govindpura police station limits, where the activists accused the couple of alleged “Love Jihad.”

The attackers allegedly beat the man, smeared black ink and cow dung on his face, partially stripped him, and created a ruckus before police intervened.

During the commotion, the woman denied any force, misconduct, or harassment by the man and told the police that she had been living in a live-in relationship with him.

According to reports, members of Hindu organisations reached the hotel after receiving information that a Muslim youth and a Hindu woman were staying there together. The activists allegedly dragged the couple out of the room and assaulted the man.

The youth was later handed over to police in a semi-nude condition. Several people present at the scene linked the matter to alleged “Love Jihad” and began protesting.

A Muslim youth Arif Khan was brutally assaulted and paraded by Bajrang Dal members over allegations of 'love Jihad' in Bhopal, MP on Sunday.



The woman reportedly said that she was in live-in relationship with Khan for six years and don't want any legal action against him. pic.twitter.com/BwTm4mlKtQ — Waquar Hasan (@WaqarHasan1231) May 11, 2026

Police identified the man as 27-year-old Arif Khan, a resident of Jahangirabad, while the woman is reportedly from the Ayodhya Nagar area.

After receiving information about the commotion and assault, Govindpura police rushed to the spot and took both individuals into protective custody before bringing them to the police station.

Police said the couple had checked into the hotel nearly two hours before the incident took place.

During questioning at the police station, the woman stated that she had been in a live-in relationship with Arif Khan for nearly five years and did not wish to take any legal action against him.

She also clarified that no force, coercion, harassment, or misconduct had taken place. According to her statement, Arif had recently been released from jail on bail.

Since the place where she currently resides does not allow entry to outside men, the two had decided to meet at the hotel.

During the investigation, police found that Arif Khan has a criminal history. Officials said cases related to fraud, criminal breach of trust, and theft are registered against him at Koh-e-Fiza, Hanumanganj, Gunga, and Govindpura police stations.

Police said more than half a dozen cases are registered against him, while five matters are currently pending before the court. He had recently come out of jail on bail and is also wanted in some other pending cases.

Meanwhile, Govindpura police have started investigating the incident. However, VHP functionary Jitendra Chauhan claimed that Bajrang Dal had no connection with the matter and said that the individuals involved were not office bearers of the organisation.