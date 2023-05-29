 WATCH: 'Will make Pakistan a Hindu nation if people of Gujarat unite', says Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri
WATCH: 'Will make Pakistan a Hindu nation if people of Gujarat unite', says Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri

Dhirendra Shastri was addressing a huge crowd of people in Surat on Saturday when he made the statement.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 29, 2023, 02:46 PM IST
Dhirendra Shastri |

Surat: In yet another controversial statement, Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Shastri said that not just India, he can make even Pakistan a Hindu nation if the people of Gujarat unite. 

Addressing a huge crowd of people in Surat on Saturday, Shastri said, “I am not here for your money or any favour. I have come here to give you Lord Hanuman's blessings...The day people of Gujarat unites, not only India but we will also make Pakistan a Hindu nation.”

Notably, Shastri has given a call for making India a Hindu nation several times in the past as well. Recently, the religious preacher came in support of the controversial movie The Kerala Story saying that the movie portrays the reality of India, while Hindus are asleep.

The MP government has given Dhirendra Shastri Y-category security keeping in mind the huge footfall at his events.

