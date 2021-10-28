Watch Video: Youth Congress stages protest against hike in fuel prices in Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Youth Congress staged a protest against the hike in petrol and diesel prices in Jabalpur on Thursday.

The party workers assembled in front of the petrol pump situated at Gorakhpur and formed 116 corresponding to the current petrol prices in Jabalpur.

The workers also raised slogans against the central government and state government. District President of Youth Congress Jitin Raj said that the continuous increase in the fuel prices have drastically affected the budget of the common people. The government should take initiative to control the fuel prices, he added.

Notably, the road on which the workers showed their protest is one of the busiest roads. The workers of Youth Congress were occupied more than half portion the road to demonstrate their protest. The police were also available at the spot.

Meanwhile, when the free press asked CSP Alok Sharma about the permission of the protest, he said that he had no information about it. He would look into the matter.

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 08:25 PM IST