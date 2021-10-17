Watch video: Two injured after car rams into people during Durga idol immersion procession in Bhopal

Two people were injured after a car rammed into people during Durga idol immersion procession in Bhopal's Bajaria police station area yesterday, ANI reported.

Police said the car driver will be nabbed.

This is second such attack in recent times.

One person was killed and 16 were injured when the SUV ran into a religious procession at Pathalgaon in Jashpur district on Friday afternoon, according to local police. The incident took place when residents of Bazarpara locality took out the march for the immersion of Goddess Durga idols.

