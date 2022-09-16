Watch video: Sheopur ready for release of Cheetah at Kuno National Park; PM to release them on Sept 17

e-Paper Get App
Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 16, 2022, 01:27 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): People of Madhya Pradesh are waiting with bated breath for the Kuno National Park program during which eight Namibian cheetahs will be released into the special enclosure on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the cheetahs.

Even as all the necessary preparations for the program have been already made and no stone has been left unturned, senior officers from Bhopal have reached Kuno National Park to ensure everything remains in order.

Sources said that an expert veterinary doctor will be coming along with eight Namibian Cheetahs and he will stay at Kuno National Park for some days so that local veterinary doctors and staff members could be trained in how to take care of Cheetahs in a better manner.

In the meantime, a cover of tight security arrangements has been thrown on and around Kuno National Sanctuary. No outsider is allowed to move around.

In comparison to the common people of the state, huge excitement is palpable in the eyes of the local people of Sheopur as the Cheetah project has brought their district into the limelight. Moreover, the Cheetah project is also ringing the bells of their prosperity as tourism activities are likely to increase by many folds once cheetahs arrive. Already rates of land around Kuno National Park have caught the wings as business interested persons have gone on a buying spree.

