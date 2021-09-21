e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 01:39 PM IST

Watch Video: Retired IAS Prashant Mehta threatens RPF, case registered

Mehta was pulling chain of Rajdhani Express repeatedly as his son had gone down to buy something. A video, which is said to be of 19 September, went viral on social media.
Staff Reporter
Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Video of retired IAS Prashant Mehta threatening Railway Protection Force (RPF) Jawans of his clout went viral Tuesday morning.

Mehta was pulling chain of Rajdhani Express repeatedly as his son had gone down to buy something. The video is said to be of 19 September.

Rajdhani Express going from Delhi to Mumbai (train number 01222 from Delhi) was stopped at Agra Cant railway station for over 9 minutes against its scheduled stoppage of 2 minutes. Son of the retired IAS got down the train but when he didn’t return in time, Mehta pulled the chain. As the train started to move again, he pulled the chain again.

Message of repeated chain pulling was sent to the senior railway officials after which team of RPF was sent to look into the matter. RPF team was told that chain pulling was done from H1 coach. Team came to know that Prashant Mehta who was traveling from Delhi to Gwalior, sitting on seat number 15 was pulling the chain again and again.

When Mehta explained the reason for pulling chain, RPF officials said that the cause was not enough to stop train according to Railway Act. They asked Mehta to step down the train after which he started threatening the RPF staff saying that he was an IAS officer and can get them suspended.

The retired IAS threatened them saying that he was going to Gwalior to attend union minister Scindia’s programme. They will be summoned to Gwalior.

RPF officials, in the video, could be heard saying that you are misusing your post. Now you will have to come to court.

Amidst heated argument the train kept getting late, after which RPF officials noted down the details of retired IAS and let him go.

Later RPF registered a case against him for repeated chain pulling without valid reasons and not cooperating with the RPF team.

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 01:39 PM IST
