e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalWatch Video: Politically in Pavillion, 75-year-old Diggy shows his bowling skills during ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’

Watch Video: Politically in Pavillion, 75-year-old Diggy shows his bowling skills during ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’

A video of the same went viral on social media wherein Diggy is seen running and bowling.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, November 04, 2022, 05:47 PM IST
article-image
Digvijay Singh |
Follow us on

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Former Chief Minister of the state Digvijay Singh spent his leisure moments on the cricket ground during Bharat Jodo Yatra.

A video of the same went viral on social media wherein Diggy is seen running and bowling. His son Jaivardhan Singh also shared the video on his social media.

Political pinch is also being taken after the release of the video as to whom is Digvijay Singh preparing to clean bold 2023.Congress responded to the BJP’s comment of calling Digvijay Singh and Kamal Nath 'elderly' and said the video is a slap on the face of the opposition. "Young people should learn from them. Diggy, who is making his way across India following the 3500-kilometer Narmada Yatra, is in good health. In 2023, Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh will surely form the government," added Congress in response.

Read Also
Bhopal: BMC Council Meet No more Halalpur, the bus stand now rechristened Hanumangarhi
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

MP HC sets aside 1998 lower court order convicting man of kidnapping woman of different faith

MP HC sets aside 1998 lower court order convicting man of kidnapping woman of different faith

Bishop Fraud Case: ED to probe from 'hawala angle', register case under Money Laundering Act

Bishop Fraud Case: ED to probe from 'hawala angle', register case under Money Laundering Act

Watch Video: Politically in Pavillion, 75-year-old Diggy shows his bowling skills during ‘Bharat...

Watch Video: Politically in Pavillion, 75-year-old Diggy shows his bowling skills during ‘Bharat...

MP: Two in Bhind die after overloaded truck turns turtle in river

MP: Two in Bhind die after overloaded truck turns turtle in river

5 pigs test positive for African Swine Fever in MP' Katni

5 pigs test positive for African Swine Fever in MP' Katni