Watch Video: Politically in Pavillion, 75-year-old Diggy shows his bowling skills during ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Former Chief Minister of the state Digvijay Singh spent his leisure moments on the cricket ground during Bharat Jodo Yatra.

A video of the same went viral on social media wherein Diggy is seen running and bowling. His son Jaivardhan Singh also shared the video on his social media.

Political pinch is also being taken after the release of the video as to whom is Digvijay Singh preparing to clean bold 2023.Congress responded to the BJP’s comment of calling Digvijay Singh and Kamal Nath 'elderly' and said the video is a slap on the face of the opposition. "Young people should learn from them. Diggy, who is making his way across India following the 3500-kilometer Narmada Yatra, is in good health. In 2023, Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh will surely form the government," added Congress in response.