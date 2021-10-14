e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 04:04 PM IST

Watch video: Often-seen on wheel chair in public, Bhopal MP plays Kabaddi, video goes viral

A 9-second video, showing Thakur raiding opponents’ court went viral on social media on Thursday.
Staff Reporter
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP Member of Parliament (MP) from Bhopal Pragya Thakur, often seen in a wheelchair in public, played Kabaddi at a temple in Bhopal on Wednesday night.

A 9-second video, showing Thakur raiding opponents’ court went viral on social media on Thursday.

According to information, Thakur was invited to participate in a programme at Kali temple, where she was reportedly requested by Kabaddi players to join them.

Many Congress leaders from Madhya Pradesh have shared Thakur’s video on social media taking jibe at her. They also questioned when she would next appear before the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

This video of Thakur came two days after another video of Thakur performing Garba dance at a residential society went viral on social media.

Thakur, an accused in Malegaon blast case, is out on bail. She has skipped hearings of the case citing her illness as reason.

This is the reason why Congress leaders often target her for participating in public events like Garba dance, playing kabaddi and basketball.

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 04:04 PM IST
