Watch video: Gwalior Municipal Corporation punishes youth for peeing on roadside; video goes viral

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Deputy Commissioner of Gwalior Municipal Corporation punished a youth for peeing on the roadside at Phoolbagh crossing in Gwalior on Thursday.

A video of the incident went viral on social media. According to reports, the deputy commissioner Atindra Singh Gurjar was on the ground to inspect the cleanliness in the city. In the meantime he spotted the youth doing the act, following which he stopped the car and reprimanded the youth.

Later, Gurjar gave him punishment in front of everyone. Notably, Gwalior Municipal Corporation is concerned about the cleanliness of the city and is constantly taking action against those people spreading dirt in the city.

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 03:00 PM IST