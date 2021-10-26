Watch video: Army man posted in Jammu & Kashmir beaten up by cops in Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A video of policemen slapping an army man in front of the latter's family members in Gwalior has gone viral on social media.

The army man identified as Gaurav Sharma was detained by police and also taken to the police station.

Sharma was later released when police personnel came to know that he was an army man posted in Jammu and Kashmir.

As per reports, Sharma along with his wife and child was heading towards his home. The trio were riding on a bike. They were stopped by police personnel at Thatipura square for vehicle checking.

While checking documents of Sharma’s vehicle, a police man reportedly misbehaved with him. This led to an argument between him and the policeman.

Later, a few other policemen came and started slapping Sharma. They later took him to Thatipura police station.

As Sharma’s wife raised objections and also sought help from passers-by, a large number of people gathered at spot. On getting information, former MLA Munnalal Goyal also rushed to the spot.

The police officer later took Sharma back to the Thatipura square from the spot and released him.

In-charge of Thatipura police station RBS Vimal said that there was some misunderstanding between Sharma and police personnel. “He (Sharma) didn’t lodge any complaint regarding manhandling,” Vimal told Free Press.

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 02:33 PM IST