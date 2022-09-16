e-Paper Get App
Watch video: 181 Chitals sent to Kuno National Park from Rajgarh Forest to feed Cheetahs

Eight Cheetahs (3 male and 5 female) will be released in the Kuno Palpur National Park, Sheopur on the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, September 17.

Friday, September 16, 2022
Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 181 Chitals have been sent from Chidikho Sanctuary of Rajgarh to Kuno National Park to satiate the hunger of cheetahs arriving from Namibia. 

Eight Cheetahs (3 males and 5 females) will be released in the Kuno Palpur National Park, Sheopur, on the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17.

According to Narsinghgarh Forest Range Officer, Gaurav Gupta, the Chidikho Sanctuary has a lot of chitals and deer. Following which 181 chitals were sent to Kuno to feed the hunger of Cheetahs arriving from Namibia in the country after 70 years. Nevertheless, 200 chitals were demanded from the sanctuary.

Bhopal: Lifer to SIMI men who had fled from Khandwa jail in 2013

Bina: Farmers' leader warns of peaceful protest

Watch video: 181 Chitals sent to Kuno National Park from Rajgarh Forest to feed Cheetahs

Narmadapuram: Two get 1-year rigorous imprisonment for eve teasing

Rewa: District advisory committee holds meet on PCPNDT Act 