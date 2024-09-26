 WATCH: Ruckus In Jabalpur As Hundreds Of Vishwa Hindu Parishad & Bajrang Dal Activists March To Demolish 'Illegal' Mosque
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalWATCH: Ruckus In Jabalpur As Hundreds Of Vishwa Hindu Parishad & Bajrang Dal Activists March To Demolish 'Illegal' Mosque

WATCH: Ruckus In Jabalpur As Hundreds Of Vishwa Hindu Parishad & Bajrang Dal Activists March To Demolish 'Illegal' Mosque

Heavy security was deployed to control the agitating crowd.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, September 26, 2024, 06:56 PM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Hundreds of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal activists created ruckus in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur on Thursday, demanding the demolition of an alleged ’illegal’ mosque.

The incident is of the Madhai area of Jabalpur's Ranjhi locality, where the members of hindu outfits gathered and marched to demolish the mosque. They claimed that there the mosque was built illegally on temple's land.

Heavy security was deployed to control the agitating crowd.

Read Also
Bhopal Horror: 5-Year-Old 'Missing' Girl Found Dead At Neighbour's Residence In Vajpayee Nagar...
article-image

According to information, the Hindu groups are upset because they allege that the mosque was built on land belonging to the Gayatri Bal Mandir.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: 'We Were Alerted Very Late', Citizens Fumed Over Delay By Authorities To Issue Rainfall Warnings
Mumbai: 'We Were Alerted Very Late', Citizens Fumed Over Delay By Authorities To Issue Rainfall Warnings
Aurra Bhatnagar Aka Aadhya To QUIT Anupamaa Post Leap Owing To ‘Love Angle’: Reports
Aurra Bhatnagar Aka Aadhya To QUIT Anupamaa Post Leap Owing To ‘Love Angle’: Reports
‘Dhanya Mehsoos Kar Raha Hoon’: Sunil Gavaskar Reacts After Visiting Ram Temple in Ayodhya Ahead Of IND vs BAN 2nd Test; Video
‘Dhanya Mehsoos Kar Raha Hoon’: Sunil Gavaskar Reacts After Visiting Ram Temple in Ayodhya Ahead Of IND vs BAN 2nd Test; Video
Mumbai: MHADA Receives Over 1.34 Lakh Applications For 2,030 Affordable Housing Units In 2024 Lottery
Mumbai: MHADA Receives Over 1.34 Lakh Applications For 2,030 Affordable Housing Units In 2024 Lottery

They also claimed that people from different parts of the city belonging to a particular community have been gathering at the mosque in large numbers, and the government has provided the mosque with electricity and water connections.

The activists presented documents and raised serious questions about the mosque's construction.

Read Also
Indore Shocker: 3-Year-Old Girl Molested By School Bus Driver; 'Goli Mar Dena,' Says Accused In...
article-image

Road to Mosque sealed

Considering the rising anger of the protestors, the police and administration were fully prepared.

Forces from several police stations were deployed, and access to the mosque was sealed off.

Talks between the protestors and the officials continued for some time, with the administration promising a fresh investigation into the mosque's construction and a review of the documents.

The VHP and Bajrang Dal leaders warned that if the administration does not take action to demolish the mosque soon, they will take matters into their own hands.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Ruckus In Jabalpur As Hundreds Of Vishwa Hindu Parishad & Bajrang Dal Activists March To...

WATCH: Ruckus In Jabalpur As Hundreds Of Vishwa Hindu Parishad & Bajrang Dal Activists March To...

Bhopal 5-Year-Old Girl Murder: 2 Arrested After Shrishti's Body Found In Water Tank Of Neighbour's...

Bhopal 5-Year-Old Girl Murder: 2 Arrested After Shrishti's Body Found In Water Tank Of Neighbour's...

VIDEO: 'Jab Tak Suraj Chand Rahega, Humare Sir Ka Naam Rahega,' Jabalpur Govt School Students...

VIDEO: 'Jab Tak Suraj Chand Rahega, Humare Sir Ka Naam Rahega,' Jabalpur Govt School Students...

BJP Enrolls Over 1 Crore Members In Madhya Pradesh During Phase-1 Of Membership Drive; 2nd Phase...

BJP Enrolls Over 1 Crore Members In Madhya Pradesh During Phase-1 Of Membership Drive; 2nd Phase...

Bhopal Horror: 5-Year-Old 'Missing' Girl Found Dead At Neighbour's Residence In Vajpayee Nagar...

Bhopal Horror: 5-Year-Old 'Missing' Girl Found Dead At Neighbour's Residence In Vajpayee Nagar...