WATCH: Ruckus In Jabalpur As Hundreds Of Vishwa Hindu Parishad & Bajrang Dal Activists March To Demolish 'Illegal' Mosque

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Hundreds of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal activists created ruckus in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur on Thursday, demanding the demolition of an alleged ’illegal’ mosque.

The incident is of the Madhai area of Jabalpur's Ranjhi locality, where the members of hindu outfits gathered and marched to demolish the mosque. They claimed that there the mosque was built illegally on temple's land.

Heavy security was deployed to control the agitating crowd.

#WATCH | MP: Ruckus In Jabalpur As Hundreds Of Members Of Vishwa Hindu Parishad And Bajrang Dal Demand Demolition Of 'Illegal' Mosque In Ranjhi#MPNews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/DgJOvyTr65 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) September 26, 2024

According to information, the Hindu groups are upset because they allege that the mosque was built on land belonging to the Gayatri Bal Mandir.

They also claimed that people from different parts of the city belonging to a particular community have been gathering at the mosque in large numbers, and the government has provided the mosque with electricity and water connections.

The activists presented documents and raised serious questions about the mosque's construction.

Road to Mosque sealed

Considering the rising anger of the protestors, the police and administration were fully prepared.

Forces from several police stations were deployed, and access to the mosque was sealed off.

Talks between the protestors and the officials continued for some time, with the administration promising a fresh investigation into the mosque's construction and a review of the documents.

The VHP and Bajrang Dal leaders warned that if the administration does not take action to demolish the mosque soon, they will take matters into their own hands.