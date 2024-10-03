 WATCH: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Holds Roadshow In Jhajjar, Claims BJP To Form Government For 3rd Time In Haryana
WATCH: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Holds Roadshow In Jhajjar, Claims BJP To Form Government For 3rd Time In Haryana

Meanwhile, CM Yadav also took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi, saying the Congress leader was failing for the last two times and he would face the defeat again in the upcoming state assembly polls.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, October 03, 2024, 04:45 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held a roadshow in Jhajjar on Thursday ahead of the Haryana assembly elections on October 5 and claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would return to power for the third time with a huge majority in the state.

"Today I participated in a roadshow in Jhajjar for the upcoming Haryana assembly elections. I am sure that the way the atmosphere has formed, it is BJP-oriented, and I have come to Jhajjar district and here the BJP seems to be getting a historic lead. I extend my congratulations in advance," CM Yadav said.

He further said that the BJP workers of the state claimed they had not seen such an atmosphere before.

CM also took jibe at Rahul Gandhi

"Our workers here are saying that they have not seen such an atmosphere till now. The BJP government has been formed in the state for the last two times, now it seems to be forming the government again for the third time with a huge majority in the state," he added.

Meanwhile, CM Yadav also took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi, saying the Congress leader was failing for the last two times and he would face the defeat again in the upcoming state assembly polls.

"Rahul Gandhi has been failing for the last two times in the state and he will fail for the third time as well with a huge margin," Yadav said.

Haryana will go to the polls on October 5 to elect its 90-member state legislative assembly, with counting set to take place on October 8. In the 2019 elections, the BJP emerged as the single largest party, securing 40 seats, while Congress won 30 seats.

