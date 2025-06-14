 WATCH: Leopard Falls Into Dry Well Near Panna Tiger Reserve In Search Of Water
As soon as informed, Panna Tiger Reserve's team reached the spot and started the rescue operations to take the leopard out of the well safely.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, June 14, 2025, 04:58 PM IST
article-image
Panna (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a leopard fell into a dry well in an agricultural field near Madhya Pradesh Panna Tiger Reserve, on Saturday afternoon. 

The incident created a panic among villagers and was recorded in a video, which is going viral on social media. 

As soon as informed, Panna Tiger Reserve's team reached the spot and started the rescue operations to take the leopard out of the well safely. . 

At present, the rescue operation is underway and the leopard is under constant surveillance. Meanwhile, the Forest Department has warned villagers to stay away from the well and maintain a safe distance. 

According to information, the matter was reported in Etaur village of Pawai forest range. Villagers suspect that the leopard might have entered the residential area in search of water.

Further information in awaited.

