WATCH: Kubereshwar Dham’s Pradeep Mishra, Sparks Controversy Again, Calls Poet Tulsidas A ‘Gawar’

The video, widely shared on social media, has sparked outrage among devotees and spiritual leaders alike, further intensifying the debate surrounding Mishra's controversial statements.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, June 19, 2024, 07:07 PM IST
Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Pandit Pradeep Mishra of Kubereshwar Dham in Sehore district, has stirred controversy with a viral video where he refers to himself as "illiterate like Tulsidas."

In the viral video, he said, "I don't know anything, I am like fools such as Tulsidas." Mishra, renowned for narrating the Shiva Mahapuran and revered by followers worldwide, made the statement amidst ongoing criticism over his recent remarks on Radha Rani's birthplace and marriage in Omkareshwar, Khandwa.

The video, widely shared on social media, has sparked outrage among devotees and spiritual leaders alike, further intensifying the debate surrounding Mishra's controversial statements.

Jabalpur Electricity Officer Under Fire For Verbal Abuse, Threats With Public

Meanwhile in Jabalpur, a senior officer Imran Khan in the electricity department, has come under fire following a heated altercation at his office on Wednesday. Allegations have surfaced that he verbally abused and threatened members of the public who approached him regarding billing issues.

In a video recorded at the office, people were seen throwing chairs in anger, plus shouting at the officer.

According to reports, he allegedly used derogatory language and issued threats during the confrontation.

Leaders from the BJP have condemned his behavior and demanded his immediate transfer from his current post in the Vijay Nagar division office. The incident has sparked outrage among local residents and raised concerns about the conduct of public officials in addressing consumer grievances.

The authorities are expected to investigate the matter further amid calls for accountability and disciplinary action against the officer.

