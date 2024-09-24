 WATCH: Hindu Mahasabha President Labels Ticket Buyers 'Anti-National' Ahead Of India-Bangladesh T20 Match In Gwalior
The organisation is expressing strong opposition to the match, chanting slogans like "Bangladesh Murdabad."

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, September 24, 2024, 05:15 PM IST
article-image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha has called for a 'Bandh' (shutdown) on October 6, the day of the scheduled T20 match between India and Bangladesh in Gwalior. Jayveer Bhardwaj, the national vice president of the Hindu Mahasabha, stated that anyone buying tickets for the match would be labeled as anti-national.

"Jo ticket khareedega, vo desh drohi," he said. The organisation is expressing strong opposition to the match, chanting slogans like "Bangladesh Murdabad."

article-image

The group plans to take to the streets in protest against the game, expressing their concerns over ongoing violence against Hindus in Bangladesh.

The Hindu Mahasabha had previously written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the cancellation of the match, but their requests went unanswered by the BCCI and MPCA. As a result, the Hindu organization is growing increasingly agitated about the event.

article-image

Despite assurances from the BCCI and MPCA regarding the safety of players from both teams, the protests have created uncertainty around the match.

Bhardwaj reiterated the serious issues faced by Hindus in Bangladesh, arguing that hosting the Bangladeshi team in India is unacceptable. He urged the public to refrain from attending the match and to support the Hindu Mahasabha's protests, emphasizing that this is a matter of safety for the Hindu community.

