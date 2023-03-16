WATCH: Damoh district admin razes standing crops and houses of men accused of double murder

Madhya Pradesh: Damoh district admin razes standing crops belonging to double murder accused; WATCH video | Twitter

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): Damoh district administration allegedly bulldozed standing crops belonging to a group of men who are accused in a murder case, in Damoh district on Wednesday. Their houses were also razed and a submersible installed in government borewell was seized.

Both the accused are on run.

The case pertains to Jerath Chowki under Patharia police station in Damoh district where two elderly men were shot dead on February 28 .

Police said that two weeks ago, accused Jahar Singh, Umaid Singh, Makhan Singh and Arjun Singh had to go to the other side of the farm on tractor. However, the road was through their neighbour Shukla's farm. When the four accused asked for the permission, the Shukla family refused. Enraged, they barged in Shukla's home and shot dead Badri Shukla (68), and his brother Ramsevak Shukla (65).

Both the parties were embroiled in a land dispute since 2021.

A memorandum demanding strict action was submitted earlier

Pertaining to the tense situation in the area, people of the village had earlier submitted a memorandum to the district administration to take strict action against the accused.

Commenting on the action, district collector S Krishna Chaitnya said that the revenue department had information about encroachment by the accused. Property worth ₹25 lakh has been seized by the revenue department.