 Watch: Cop jumps into Narmada river to save 65-year-old woman attempting suicide
A police officer at the Bhedaghat Tourist Spot near Jabalpur saved the life of a 65-year-old woman attempting suicide by jumping into the Narmada river.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, March 18, 2023, 05:57 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A video of a police officer saving a 65-year-old woman, who on Saturday, attempted suicide by jumping into the Narmada river in Bhedaghat, surfaced on social media.

Risking his own life, the police officer rescued the woman safely with the help of local divers and was referred to a medical hospital for treatment.

The entire incident was captured live on video.

The police officer, Hariom Singh Base, was on duty when the unidentified woman attempted suicide by jumping into the river in Bhedaghat.

Further investigation regarding woman's identity and the reason behind her suicide attempt is underway.

article-image

