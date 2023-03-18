Watch: Cop jumps into Narmada river to save 65-year-old woman attempting suicide

FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A video of a police officer saving a 65-year-old woman, who on Saturday, attempted suicide by jumping into the Narmada river in Bhedaghat, surfaced on social media.

Risking his own life, the police officer rescued the woman safely with the help of local divers and was referred to a medical hospital for treatment.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The entire incident was captured live on video.

The police officer, Hariom Singh Base, was on duty when the unidentified woman attempted suicide by jumping into the river in Bhedaghat.

Further investigation regarding woman's identity and the reason behind her suicide attempt is underway.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Jabalpur turns on its precaution mode after MP records its first H3N2 influenza case