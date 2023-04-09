 WATCH: BJP leader from MP's Bhopal drinks & dances during birthday bash held inside 'temple'
During the 'party' which was held in a 'temple', BJP representative Kusum and her friends were seen dancing with their soft drink glasses on their heads. The video went viral and became subject to criticism.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, April 09, 2023, 06:28 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video of councilor Kusum Chaturvedi, a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party, holding a glass in her hand and dancing on the "Pee le Pee Le, mere Raja" lyrics surfaced on social media.

It was noted that the party happened on temple premises in the CTO area to mark birthday celebrations. Councilor Kusum Chaturvedi who represents Ward No. 2 of Municipal Corporation Zone No. 20 was filmed dancing with her women gang in the video which has gone viral. The group were partying holding a glass of soft drink in their hand.

The video sparked reactions from the opposition party which slammed the behaviour of the BJP leader. The Congress party demanded that the BJP should take action against their representative. Congress leader Sonu Tomar questioned the BJP's commitment to Indian culture after seeing the dance reel of Kusum Chaturvedi.

Meanwhile, Kusum defended herself by stating it to be a personal life matter. She brought to notice that she was invited by one of the women to join in the celebration and dance during the birthday party. Also, she remarked whether public figures were not allowed to have a personal life and asked the Congress party to refrain from commenting on the personal life of people and politicians.

article-image

