MP Viral Video: Bajrang Dal, VHP Members Disrupts Muslims’ Tiranga Yatra In Guna Chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A Tiranga Yatra (Tricolor Flag procession) organized by Muslims in Guna took an unexpected turn when alleged members of Bajrang Dal and VHP (Vishva Hindu Parishad) tried to disrupt the procession, chanting Jai Shri Ram slogans on Wednesday.

The convergence of the two groups led to a clash between them.

As the situation escalated, workers from VHP and Bajrang Dal reportedly began forcefully closing shops in the area. A shop that did not comply with the closures was vandalized and forcibly shut down by the groups.

In response to the altercation, members of the Muslim community filed a complaint at the local police station. They presented a video as evidence of the incident, seeking action against the disruptors. The police have initiated a review of the matter based on the provided video footage.

