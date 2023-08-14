Bhopal: BoB Takes Out Tiranga Yatra

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bank of Baroda (BoB) took out Tiranga Yatra on eve of Independence Day on Monday. BoB officials planted samplings.

General manager Dinesh Namdeo greeted bank officials as well as customers on Independence Day. He further said, “It is time to remember freedom fighters on this day. They made supreme sacrifice for getting freedom from British.

DGM Nilab Chandra Rai, DGM( Network) Vipin Kumar Garg, regional head Akhilesh Kumar, AGM Arvind Katkar, Kumar Narendra, Vikrant Singh and others were present.

