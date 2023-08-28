‘Wants To Open Gurukul Of Banaras Gharana in Bhopal’ | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Classical vocalist Padma Bhushan Pt Sajan Mishra said he wanted to open a gurukul of Banaras Gharana in Bhopal if Madhya Pradesh government would permit it.

“I wish to teach classical music to new generation in pleasant atmosphere here. I have put this proposal before Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan,” he said, adding, “I have gurukuls in Varanasi and Dehradun.”

Sajan was in the city to perform jugalbandi with his son Swaransh Mishra at Bharat Bhawan in the city on Sunday- the concluding day of four-day Badal Raag Samaroh, organised by Anhad, a musical wing of Bhawan.

Remembering his elder brother late Rajan Mishra, he said, “My pairing with him was like a kind of magic. Co-singing with him was a blessing from God and gurus. We performed together for 57 years.”

Regarding new compositions, he said, “I have not created anything new in music, I present what our forefathers and teachers created,” Sajan added.

He presented traditional ragas of Banaras Gharana with his son, which left the audience spellbound. The event began with performance of Manisha Shastri who presented Nimadi songs based on rainy season.

