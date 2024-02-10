 Wanted By MP & Rajasthan Police, History-Sheeter Bantu Arrested From Dholpur Border; Carried Dozen Cases Of Dacoity & Murder
The accused was carrying a total bounty of Rs 40k-- Rs 30k was announced by MP Police and Rs 10 by Rajasthan police

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, February 10, 2024, 02:10 PM IST
(Madhya Pradesh): A history-sheeter with dozen of cases of theft, murder, and dacoity registered against him in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan was finally caught on Saturday.

Notorious criminal Bantu Gurjar was on the target of police forces from both states. The accused was carrying a total bounty of Rs 40k—Rs 30k was announced by the MP Police and Rs 10 by the Rajasthan Police. MP and Rajasthan, both, were closely monitoring him and planning to nab him.

Acting on a tip-off on Saturday, Rajasthan's Dholpur police swung into action and nabbed criminal Bantu Gurjar near Bhadwa Mata Temple at the MP-Rajasthan border. Morena police had been claiming to get close to the miscreants for four days, but had missed.

Police have also recovered a 315-bore country-made pistol and two live cartridges from him.

Regarding the action, Kotwal Ramkishan Yadav said that ASI Dilip Singh had received information that criminal Bantu alias Gajendra (21), son of Ramvatar resident of Tunde, has been spotted near Pura Bhadwa Mata Temple in Neemuch. Along with the in-charge, ASI Dilip Singh, constables Veer Singh, Ramroop, and Hansram reached the spot. Two police teams were formed near the temple.

Seeing the police team, the miscreant started running away, after which the Kotwali police chased him and caught him. Police recovered 315 bore country-made pistols and two live cartridges from the miscreant. He told me that a case has been registered against the miscreant under the Arms Act, and he is being interrogated.

The police are expecting to nab more members of his gang in the coming days.

