 Wall Of Under-Construction House Collapses On Elderly Man Amid Rains In Gwalior, Body Recovered From Rubble
An elderly man died on the spot after being buried under the debris of a collapsed wall of an under-construction house near Bijasen Kankali Mata Temple in the Madhavganj police station area.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 07, 2024, 11:54 AM IST
article-image
Elderly Man Loses Life In Gwalior After Wall Of Under-Construction House Collapse Over Him | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Another wall collapse mishap has claimed the life of an elderly man in Madhya Pardesh’s Gwalior. A 65-year-old man died immediately after a wall of an under-construction house collapsed on him on Wednesday morning.

According to information, the matter pertains to Bijasen Kankali Mata Temple under the Madhoganj police station jurisdiction. The deceased has been identified as Dharmendra Bhadoria. He is a resident of Nadariya Ki Mata Temple in the Gudagudi Ka Naka area.

article-image

Was cleaning garden at the time of incident 

Upon receiving the information, municipal officials and police reached the scene. The police have sent the body to the morgue and filed a case against the owner of the under-construction house. 

At the time of the incident the deceased and his wife were cleaning the garden outside their home when the wall of a house being built above them collapsed. Initially, the man's legs were trapped under the debris, and shortly after, the wall collapsed again, hitting his head directly, leading to his immediate death.

Local residents rushed to the scene, took out the elderly man from the debris, and took him to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Additional Superintendent of Police Gajendra Vartman stated that a case has been registered against the female owner of the under-construction house and the Madhavganj police are taking further action.

