Vyapam Scam: Kin of IPS, ex-IAS, among 16 in CBI’s supplementary challan

BHOPAL: CBI on Friday filed supplementary challan in Vyapam’s police constable recruitment-2013, naming 16 new accused including Bharat Mishra, brother of Sonali Mishra (IPS) and Tarang Sharma, son-in-law of ex-IAS Manish Shrivastava.

The court of ADJ SB Sahu send all the 16 accused, who appeared for the first time in court, on judicial remand. The accused have moved bail application in the court claiming that investigation was over and CBI has filed the challan. The has asked CBI to give its stand on their bail pleas.

"The Judge SB Sahu sent 16 accused to judicial custody as they had appeared for the first time in this case at time of filing challan. CBI has sought time for argument on their bail plea," said Advocate Dinesh Tiwari.