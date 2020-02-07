Vyapam Scam: Kin of IPS, ex-IAS, among 16 in CBI’s supplementary challan

BHOPAL: CBI on Friday filed supplementary challan in Vyapam’s police constable recruitment-2013, naming 16 new accused including Bharat Mishra, brother of Sonali Mishra (IPS) and Tarang Sharma, son-in-law of ex-IAS Manish Shrivastava.
The court of ADJ SB Sahu send all the 16 accused, who appeared for the first time in court, on judicial remand. The accused have moved bail application in the court claiming that investigation was over and CBI has filed the challan. The has asked CBI to give its stand on their bail pleas.
“The Judge SB Sahu sent 16 accused to judicial custody as they had appeared for the first time in this case at time of filing challan. CBI has sought time for argument on their bail plea,” said Advocate Dinesh Tiwari.KAmalk
In addition to Bharat Mishra and Tarang Sharma, those who have been sent to judicial custody include Suraj Kumar Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Sarafat Ali, Shashikant Yadav, Rahul Singh, Pradip Patel, Rohit Rai, Saurab Yadav, Bhonu Yadav, Kamlesh Singh Gurjar, Amar Singh Yadav, Raghunath Singh, Santosh Tomar, and Dilip Gupta.
The supplementary challan has been filed against total 80 accused in connection with police constable-2013 recruitment conducted by Vyapam. Prominent among those whose name fingered in list of accused include OP Shukla, OSD of former minister Laxmikant Sharma; Vypam officials like Pankaj Trivedi, Nitin Mahindra, Ajay Sen, and CK Mishra, Amrish Sharma . Four accused—Vijay Tripathi, Vijay Patel, Ajay Pawar, and Dhanraj Yadav—are dead. Dhanraj Yadav was OSD to former governor Ramnaresh Yadav.
Advocate Dilip Sharma said, “In Adhyapak category 2 and 3 recruitment anomalies in Vyapam scam, the court of ADJ Suresh Singh fixed next hearing on March 16 for argument on charges in remaining cases. There are 87 accused including former minister Laxmikant Sharma and Vypam officials Vypam officials like Pankaj Trivedi, Nitin Mahindra, Ajay Sen, and CK Mishra, and argument on charges have been completed in 40 cases.”
