Vyapam Scam: Candidate, Middleman Get 4-Year Rigourous Imprisonment

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Special Judge (CBI) in Gwalior on Wednesday sentenced candidate Ashutosh Gupta and middleman Pankaj Gupta to 4 years of rigorous imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs13,100 each for adopting fraudulent means to clear PMT-Pre-PG Examination 2009 conducted by Vyapam. According to case, Ashutosh had arranged a solver through Pankaj for Rs 15 lakh.

Gwalior police had filed two charge sheets, supplementary charge sheets into the case. During the CBI investigation, opinion on handwritings, signatures of the accused persons were obtained from CFSL. The expert opinion had established that accused candidate had not appeared in the examination conducted on April 12, 2009, in Jabalpur.

It was also found that accused Ashutosh was on duty as medical officer at Primary Health Centre in Kariyawati in Gwalior on Saturday and Monday. The exam was on Sunday on April 12, 2009. He had not sought permission for visiting Jabalpur to appear in the examination. Ashutosh paid Rs 15 lakh to Pankaj after getting admission in Gajra Raja Medical College in Gwalior.

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): One Killed, Another Critical After Truck Rams Into Bike

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man was killed and another injured after a speeding truck rammed into a motorcycle in front of the new Central jail on the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Santosh Singh, 28, a native of Chhattisgarh.

The Gandhi Nagar police said, Singh has come to the city for some work on Sunday. He was heading to Karond along with his friend Mahesh when a truck rammed into their motorcycle from behind while trying to overtake them.

The truck driver sped away from the spot. They were rushed to a hospital by the on-lookers, where Singh died while undergoing treatment on the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday. Mahesh is said to be in a critical condition. The police have launched a manhunt to nab the truck driver.