Bhopal: Man, Friend Booked For Raping Married Woman After Holding Her Captive

Representational Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man and his friend held a married woman captive and raped her on multiple occasions in the city, the police said on Wednesday. The woman lodged a police complaint on Wednesday. According to Nishatpura police, the 29-year-old married woman got acquainted with Ameer Khan in her colony. In October 2022, Khan visited the woman at her house, when she was alone.

On finding her alone, Khan allegedly violated her, and threatened her of dire consequences. Following this, Khan threatened the woman to defame her in the society, and kept on raping her, by often calling her to his house and holding her captive there for a few hours. Later, the woman came in contact with another man Junaid through social media.

Junaid was Khan’s friend, a fact which the woman did not know. She befriended Junaid who too called her to his place in November 2023, where he raped her. Both then began calling up the woman frequently and began threatening to defame her in the society. Unable to bear the torment, the woman approached Nishatpura police on Wednesday and lodged a complaint against the accused duo.