 Vote Count In Bypolls To Budhni, Vijaypur Assembly Seats On November 23; BJP-Cong In Straight Fight
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalVote Count In Bypolls To Budhni, Vijaypur Assembly Seats On November 23; BJP-Cong In Straight Fight

Vote Count In Bypolls To Budhni, Vijaypur Assembly Seats On November 23; BJP-Cong In Straight Fight

All arrangements have been made for the counting of votes which will begin at 8 am, an election official said on Friday.

PTIUpdated: Friday, November 22, 2024, 08:35 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Counting of votes polled in by-elections to Budhni and Vijaypur assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh, where the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress were the main rivals, will take place on Saturday.

All arrangements have been made for the counting of votes which will begin at 8 am, an election official said on Friday.

For the Vijaypur seat, votes will be tallied at the Government Polytechnic College in district headquarters Sheopur and the entire process will be completed in 21 rounds, the official said.

Read Also
Collector Office Will Not Be Shifted Near SP Office In Ujjain, Says Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav
article-image

The counting of ballots for the Budhni seat, vacated by former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, will be held at the Government Women's Polytechnic College in district headquarters Sehore and the enumeration will be concluded in 13 rounds, he informed.

FPJ Shorts
Diljit Dosanjh SLAMS Journalist Sudhir Chaudhary Over Challenge On Alcohol Lyrics In Songs: 'Mera Kaam Sasta Nahi Hai' (VIDEO)
Diljit Dosanjh SLAMS Journalist Sudhir Chaudhary Over Challenge On Alcohol Lyrics In Songs: 'Mera Kaam Sasta Nahi Hai' (VIDEO)
Mumbai: Nippon Life Acquires Commercial Property In Lower Parel For ₹486 Crore
Mumbai: Nippon Life Acquires Commercial Property In Lower Parel For ₹486 Crore
ED Attaches ₹1.84 Crore Assets In Illegal Betting Racket Linked To Surat Firm Owner
ED Attaches ₹1.84 Crore Assets In Illegal Betting Racket Linked To Surat Firm Owner
Mumbai: IIT-B Plans To Boost Placements By Inviting PSUs, Elite Companies And Startups This Year
Mumbai: IIT-B Plans To Boost Placements By Inviting PSUs, Elite Companies And Startups This Year

A three-layer security system has been put in place at the counting centres.

High voter turnouts of 77.85 per cent and 77.32 per cent were recorded in Vijaypur and Budhni, respectively, in the polling held on November 13.

The bypoll to Vijaypur was necessitated after sitting Congress MLA Ramniwas Rawat resigned and joined the ruling BJP. He was later inducted as a minister in the Mohan Yadav cabinet. Rawat contested against tribal leader Mukesh Malhotra of the Congress.

Read Also
Bhopal: Whistles Distributed To Women Doctors, Staffers In Gandhi Medical College To Ward Off Danger
article-image

The Budhni seat fell vacant after sitting BJP MLA and former CM Chouhan was elected to the Lok Sabha from Vidisha in June. The BJP stalwart was later inducted into the Union Cabinet and allocated the key agriculture portfolio.

Ramakant Bhargava, a close aide of Chouhan, contested against former state minister and Congress candidate Rajkumar Patel in Budhni.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Vote Count In Bypolls To Budhni, Vijaypur Assembly Seats On November 23; BJP-Cong In Straight Fight

Vote Count In Bypolls To Budhni, Vijaypur Assembly Seats On November 23; BJP-Cong In Straight Fight

Cyber Criminals Dupe Lawyer Of ₹16 Lakh By Making Digital Arrest In Gwalior, Case Registered

Cyber Criminals Dupe Lawyer Of ₹16 Lakh By Making Digital Arrest In Gwalior, Case Registered

MP November 22 Weather Update: November Colder Than Previous Years; Chilly Winds Intensifying...

MP November 22 Weather Update: November Colder Than Previous Years; Chilly Winds Intensifying...

Madhya Pradesh Tribal Students Attend School Under A Tree, On The Carpet; Teachers Call It...

Madhya Pradesh Tribal Students Attend School Under A Tree, On The Carpet; Teachers Call It...

MP Govt Appoints New Principal Chief Conservator Of Forest After 10 Elephants Die At Bandhavgarh...

MP Govt Appoints New Principal Chief Conservator Of Forest After 10 Elephants Die At Bandhavgarh...