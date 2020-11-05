Vocal for Local: This Diwali go for Made in India artefacts to decorate your home in Bhopal

A wide range of decorative articles like clay diyas, metallic candle stands, hanging candle stands, lamps, wall hangings, artificial flowers, designer planters etc. are available in the market to decorate homes this Diwali. All these articles are made in India, say shopkeepers. They say that Chinese items have disappeared from the market.

Here are some of the locally-produced items, the Bhopalites can go for to make a clear statement that they are Vocal for Local.

Clay-made plain and designer diyas, lamps

A wide variety of diyas are available in the market. The plain diyas are priced from Rs one to Rs 25 per piece while the designer diyas cost between Rs 5 and Rs 30 per piece. There are clay jhoomers, lantern-shaped diyas and Ganesh and Laxmi idols. The decorative items are priced between Rs 150 and Rs 1,200. Prakash Pal of ‘Kamal Pal Gamle Wale’ at Press Complex, MP Nagar, comes from Malda near Kolkata. They are into this business for the past three generations. They bring their wares from Kolkata because they say, the soil of MP is not amenable to fine finishing. Their shop is open round the year. However, the sale picks-up during the Diwali.

A pavement seller in the New Market near the Hanuman Mandir is vending lamps made of cotton and satin and stones fitted with electric bulbs. He is also selling jhoomars made of colourful satin and woolen clothes. He is also selling cloth bands with Shubh-Labh inscribed on it, decorated with lace, for hanging across the door frames. The price ranges from Rs 600 to Rs 1,200. Deepak, the seller, said that he brings the products from Gujarat, Delhi and Mumbai. “Everything I sell is Made in India,” he said.

Metallic candle stands and hanging metallic diyas are also available in the market. The metallic wall-hanging candles, which run on batteries are priced Rs 150 per piece, while the or multiple-candles ones is available for Rs 500. Ashish Jain, the owner of Puspashri Lace House in New Market said that all his products are Made in India and he has brought them from Mumbai, Delhi and Ahmedabad.

A wide range of artificial flowers including Dahlia and Cherry Blossom from price range of Rs 400 to Rs 5,000 are available. Decorative clay planters from Rs 400 to Rs 1,500 are also available The flowers are made using cloth and plastic. An artificial palm plant priced at Rs 5,000 is the key attraction. Mohammed Salar, the seller, said that the demand for his wares is high during the festive season. He brings the goods from Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata.

Jagdamba Teracotta at Gauhar Mahal is offering pots, stools, stands and idols made of terracotta. The diya price ranges from Rs 2 to Rs 50, while the decorative items costs between Rs 50 and Rs 5,000. Akshay Prajapati of the shop says that they have designer diyas shaped like rangolis, conch shells and in numerous other shapes and designs.

We are holding Deepotsav Mela in five cities of the state including Bhopal, Indore, Sagar, Jabalpur and Sehore to provide a platform to artisans manufacturing wood, terracotta, ceramic and handloom items. Deepotsav is the celebration of ‘Vocal for Local’. We have also set separate showrooms for selling stone works, wooden and ceramic items of the state.

-Rajeev Sharma, MD, MP Handicrafts and Handlooms Development Corporation