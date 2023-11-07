Viral Video of Devendra Tomar: Congress Moves ECI, Demands Judicial Probe

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress has moved Election Commission of India demanding action against Union minister Narendra Tomar’s son after his alleged video that went viral on social media. In the alleged video Devendra Tomar is seen demanding and accepting black money and bribe.

Devendra has already filed a complaint against the alleged video with the police on Sunday.

On Monday, addressing a press conference Congress leader Supriya Shrinate said, "A video of Devendra Singh Tomar demanding bribe has gone viral. The EC should watch the video and take immediate action.”

She further said that why the central agencies were silent when deals worth Rs 100 crore and Rs 39 crore were being done by someone in power.

She demanded Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar’s resignation over the video and said, “ED, CBI and Income Tax should investigate the matter.” She also demanded judicial probe into the issue.

Tomar’s political career spotless, Cong hatched Conspiracy: Prahlad

Party trying to cover up Mahadev app case

The Congress has called the video of Narendra Singh Tomar’s son Devendra Singh Tomar as a conspiracy hatched by the Congress.

During an interaction with journalists on Monday, Union Minister of State Prahlad Patel said the 40-year-old political career of Tomar had been spotless.

The Congress could not confirm the video, but brought allegations against the BJP leader, he said, adding that, the Congress is violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

The Congress has hatched this conspiracy, because Chief Minister of Chattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel, is facing corruption charges in connection with Mahadev app.

Patel cited the scams during the 15-month rule of the Congress government led by Kamal Nath.

The BJP makes allegations on the basis of evidence, Patel said, adding that Devendra Tomar registered a case and demanded an inquiry into it.

Devendra also said his bank pass books and those of his family members should be checked, so it clearly indicated that the Congress was doing dirty politics.

The elections should be fought on development, but if theCongress wants to discuss corruption, the BJP is ready for it, Patel said.

Nath slams agencies over no action over Tomar’s son’s alleged video

Former chief minister Kamal Nath slammed the government agencies for not taking action over the viral video of Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar’s son Devendra Pratap Singh Tomar on social media platform.

He alleged that the conversation was about hundreds of crores of rupees. A complaint regarding the video was submitted to the Election Commission and a day has passed, but no action has been taken, he said.

He alleged that the video had come at such a time, when the government is facing the allegation of ‘50% commission government’ and no one is responding to the issue.

