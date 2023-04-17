Viral Pic: Man having lunch alongside CM Chouhan in MP's Sidhi revealed to be theft convict who is out on bail

Sidhi (Madhya Pradesh): A photograph is going viral on social media, in which a man convicted of theft can be seen sitting near the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, having lunch in Sidhi. Convict Arvind Gupta, resident of Gotra Bhadaura, had spent a jail-term for stealing wood and is currently out on bail.

According to Nai Dunia, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had reached Gotra village in Sidhi district on Saturday for Ladli Behna Sammelan and distribution of land title deeds. He sat on the ground with locals for lunch. Right next to him, theft convict Arvind Gupta can be seen sitting. However, the administrative officers and public representatives are refraining from speaking about this entire matter.

Arvind Gupta, who was sitting next to the Chief Minister, was arrested by the Forest Department team on April 7 on the charges of stealing seven pieces of wooden planks from a motorcycle. Against whom the case was registered and sent to jail. Arvind has been released on bail a few days ago.