Villagers Pelt Stones At Police Team During Ken-Betwa Anti-Encroachment Drive In Chhatarpur-- VIDEO

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Villagers allegedly attacked police officials during an anti-encroachment drive linked to the Ken-Betwa Link Project in Chhatarpur on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Dhodan village of Chhatarpur.

According to officials, the police and administration team had reached the village to remove encroachments under the project when villagers strongly opposed the action.

During the operation, angry villagers started pelting stones at the officials, creating panic and chaos at the spot. As the situation became tense, officers and employees were forced to retreat from the area.

#WATCH | Villagers Att*ck Police Teams, Vandalise Vehicles With Stones During Anti-Encroachment Drive Linked To Ken-Betwa Link Project In Dhodan Village Of Chhatarpur#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews pic.twitter.com/p0cXO7Dpp1 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) May 13, 2026

During the violence, around six vehicles were damaged, including the vehicle of the Additional SP, the tehsildar’s vehicle, and a JCB machine. Several vehicle windows were shattered in the stone-pelting, causing damage to government property.

Villagers alleged that the administration carried out the action forcefully and demolished the house of a tribal resident named Azad.

According to the villagers, Azad and his family members were trapped under the debris when the house collapsed, and some people suffered injuries.

After the incident, anger spread in the village and a large number of villagers gathered at the spot.

As tensions increased, the crowd allegedly turned violent and targeted government vehicles with stones. Due to the aggressive protest and continuous stone-pelting, the police and administrative team had to leave the area.

Heavy police force has now been deployed in the village to maintain law and order. Officials said efforts are being made to identify those involved in the violence. Injured people are currently receiving treatment.

The dispute between villagers and the administration over displacement and compensation linked to the Ken-Betwa Link Project has reportedly been going on for a long time and has once again sparked tension in the area.