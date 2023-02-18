Village museum in Khajuraho: Culture of 7 tribes, 5 regions on display

Adivart in Khajuraho | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A village, replicating the socio-cultural milieu of Madhya Pradesh, has come up in Khajuraho. The village has been set up as Adivasi Folk Arts and State Museum called Adivart.

The village named, Adivart, has 12 traditional houses. Spread over an area of 3.5 acres, the village has seven traditional houses of seven major tribal communities - Bhil, Korku, Baiga, Gond, Saharia, Bharia and Kol. In addition, there are houses found in state’s five regions - Bundelkhand, Nimar, Malwa, Baghelkhand and Chambal.

Museum incharge Ashok Mishra has said that Khajuraho draws highest number of foreigners in the state. “We want them to get an idea of art and culture of entire state at one place. It is a unique concept, an innovative idea,” he added.

The village’s construction began in February last year on which Rs 7 crore have been spent. “The budget may go up as houses representing the culture, art and daily life of people of five regions are yet to be completed,” he said.

Utensils, cooking stoves, furniture fixtures, knives, sickles, plough, axe, spade, used by communities are on display at houses. Adivart also has galleries showcasing the aesthetic and creative expressions of different tribal and regional communities including paintings, musical instruments, dances.

A 40 feet by 190 feet painting in Gond style, depicting Narmada Yatra, also forms part of museum. Padma Shri Gond artist Durga Bai has made the wood carving work.

The museum will also have a space where the artists from the different tribes and regions will be able to work year round and give live demonstration of their art and culture.

More than 500 workers and artists were involved in museum’s construction, which will be inaugurated by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on February 22. Delegates of G20 will visit museum on February 24.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)