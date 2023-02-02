Vikas Yatra: Morena zila panchayat CEO chairs meeting

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Chief executive officer (CEO) off Morena Zila Panchayat, Dr IchhitGadhpaale, chaired a meeting to hold discussions regarding the Vikas Yatra, which is slated to begin in the district soon. All the block level officers were present in the meeting.

As the meeting commenced, Dr Gadhpaale told all the officers that the Vikas Yatra will begin on February 5 and will continue till February 25 in the district. Vikas Yatra will begin from Nandpura of Morena, he said. He went on to say that the route plans are being prepared for the smooth and successful conduct of Vikas Yatra.

He then instructed to invite all the public representatives to the Vikas Yatra too. Thereafter, Dr Gadhpaale directed the officials to take stock and ensure the progress of Nal-Jal scheme, Amrit Sarovar scheme, Ayushman card scheme and various other schemes.

The secretary and employment assistant of the Pali village were found to be absent from the meeting, on which Dr Gadhpaale expressed great dismay and ordered to deduct their 7-day salary. Janapd President, Anuraadha Singh, Janpad CEO Devendra Jain, Project officer Kamal Singh Yadav and others were also present.

