Vidisha: Janpad CEO booked for irregularities in marriage assistance scheme

Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh): Economic Offences Wing (EOW) Bhopal unit booked a Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sironj Janpad Panchayat, Vidisha and other officials for irregularities in a marriage assistance scheme.

According to reports, Janpad CEO Shobhit Tripathi allegedly distributed crores of rupees to ineligible and fake beneficiaries during the Corona pandemic under the marriage assistance scheme in the District.

During the pandemic, when public marriages were prohibited because of lockdown, Tripathi allegedly made transactions of Rs 18,52,32,000 for marriages of 3500 beneficiaries between 1/04/2020 and 30/06/2021.

EOW Bhopal received a complaint regarding the corruption in the scheme. After that the EOW verified the information and it was found that a total of 5923 marriages were carried out and transactions of Rs 30,18,39,000 were initiated. Most of the marriages were reportedly found fake.

After that the EOW registered a case against the Janpad CEO, Shobhit Tripathi and other officials under forgery and Corruption Act.

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 09:06 PM IST