e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 6,531 new COVID-19 cases, 7,141 recoveries; Omicron case tally at 578Sensex nosedives over 450 points, Nifty below 16,900
Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 05:07 PM IST

Vidisha: Aadhar cards found floating in Betwa river

A video of the incident went viral on social media.
FP News Service
File Photo |

File Photo |

Advertisement

Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh): Aadhar cards was found floating in Betwa river, Vidisha on Monday, the police said.

A video of the incident went viral on social media. According to reports, the members of the Mukti Dham Seva Samiti saw the Aadhar cards during shramdaan at the ghat in the morning.

Secretary of the Samiti, Manoj Pandey said that a huge number of aadhar cards which were seal packed was found floating into the river. It seemed that these cards were not distributed because of the negligence of the post office department. Instead of distributing the aadhar cards to citizens, they had thrown it into the river, Pandey claimed.

Pandey reached the office of City Superintendent of Police (CSP) and informed him about the incident.

The CSP, Vikas Pandey said that it was big negligence and he would get information about the matter from the post office department. Whomsoever would be found guilty in the matter, strict action would be taken against them, Vikas added.

ALSO READ

Vidisha: Hosting lunch for MP’s Governor adds woes to misery of villager Vidisha: Hosting lunch for MP’s Governor adds woes to misery of villager

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 05:07 PM IST
Advertisement