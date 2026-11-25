Vidisha Administration Demolishes Houses Of Two Accused In Minor Rape Cases | AI Generated Image

Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh): The Vidisha district administration on Tuesday demolished the houses of two men accused in separate cases of sexually assaulting minors, using bulldozers and excavators to raze the structures after finding illegal constructions and encroachments.

The demolition drive targeted the three-storey house of Sharad Goswami, accused in a gang rape case, and the house of Chand Khan alias Chandu Miyan, who is accused of sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl.

A heavy police force was deployed during the operation, while officials from the revenue department and the municipal council supervised the demolition work.

JCB machines and excavators were used to bring down the structures, according to official information. The action comes against the backdrop of three separate cases of sexual assault involving minor girls reported in the Kotwali police station area of Vidisha on November 14, which coincided with Children's Day.

The incidents triggered widespread outrage across Madhya Pradesh, with political leaders and social organisations expressing concern over the safety of children and demanding strict action against the accused.

The cases also led to political exchanges, with the opposition raising questions over the law and order situation and the protection of minors in the state.

Following the incidents, police initiated action in the respective cases. The district administration subsequently launched demolition proceedings against the properties of two accused, citing illegal constructions and encroachments.

The operation was carried out jointly by the revenue department, municipal authorities and police personnel. The substantial police deployment was aimed at maintaining law and order and ensuring that the demolition drive proceeded without any disruption.

Hindu organisations welcomed the administration's action against the accused, while the demolitions became a major topic of discussion in Vidisha.

Earlier this month, incidents had drawn particular attention as two minor girls were allegedly sexually assaulted in separate cases in the same police station area on a single day.