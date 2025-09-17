Video Viral: Drunk Youths Create Ruckus On Bhopal’s VIP Road Late Night, Throw Dustbin Into Upper Lake

WATCH: Youths Create Ruckus On Bhopal’s VIP Road, Throw Dustbin Into Lake | Instagram

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chaos erupted on Bhopal's VIP Road, just in front of Raja Bhoj’s statue where a group of youth allegedly intoxicated created nuisance on the famous stretch of Bhopal on Sunday Midnight. A video of the incident got viral on internet.

According to eyewitnesses, the accused arrived there on bikes, kicked and broke a roadside dustbin and later threw that into the upper lake. The incident not only disturbed the area but also posed risk to passerby.

Read Also Passenger-Friendly Progs At Indore Airport On September 17

Videos of the incident circulating on social media show the youths creating drama on the road. A bunch of youth leaned on the railing towards the lake while one of them kicked the BMC dustbin with all force till it broke and got detached.

Check out the video below:

Locals claimed that such activities have become frequent during late-night hours on VIP Road, a popular hangout spot for youngsters.

According to locals, Despite being a high-security zone and a major hub for tourist, several anti-social incidents are reported on VIP road during night hours. Netizens urged the administration to increase police deployment in the area and increase surveillance to ensure public safety during night.