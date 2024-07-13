Video: Pre-Wedding Turns Into Battle Ground As Bride & Groom Families Beat Each Over Coconut Shortage During Ceremony In MP

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A pre-wedding ceremony in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior turned chaotic when families of bride and groom attacked each other over shortage of coconuts during a ritual on Saturday. A heated argument broke out between the two parties during a ceremony, eventually leading to a physical fight.

The video of the incident that occurred during the "Puja" went viral on social media.

Groom's family attacks, team bride retaliates!

Initially, the groom's side attacked the bride's family. In retaliation, the bride's relatives gathered and fought back. The situation became so intense that more than half of the guests from the groom's side fled the wedding. Those who remained went to the police station to seek help.

Upon receiving reports of the commotion, the police arrived at the scene. It took them around four hours to mediate and calm the situation before the remaining wedding rituals could be completed.

The wedding was between bride Neelu Mahaur from the Behat area and groom Pradeep Mahaur from the Bijauli area.

According to information, the trouble began when the bride's family objected to the lack of coconuts for the ceremony. The groom's family quickly arranged for more coconuts, but by then, the argument had already started. This led to physical altercations, with the groom's guests initially attacking the bride's family. Upon hearing this, the bride's relatives retaliated.

As the fight escalated, many guests from the groom's side were seen fleeing the scene. Both sides eventually went to the police station.

Behat Police Station in-charge, Suresh Singh Kushwaha, tried to mediate between the families, but both sides were sure about lodging complaints against each other. The police then spoke to the bride and groom, who both still wanted to proceed with the marriage. After much effort, the police managed to convince both families to continue with the ceremony under police supervision.

SDOP Santosh Patel explained that the conflict arose during the "Puja" ceremony when the groom's family ran out of coconuts and sweets, which were to be given as part of the ritual.