VIDEO: 'Jo Virodh Karega, Wo Sirf Apni Kursi Chahta Hai,' Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Backs 'One Nation, One Election' In MP

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia praised the Ram Nath Kovind-led panel on passing the proposal of ‘One Nation, One Election’ in the country.

Interacting with the local media, Scindia explained that the current system, where elections are held every eight months across the nation, disrupts the working and delays the development works. Police force, poll workers are deployed again and again, resulting in wastage of time and resources.

The 'One Nation, One Election' aims to conduct elections (Lok Sabha & state assemblies) simultaneously within a period of 100 days across the country. The disturbance that hampers the development in the country due to repeated elections can be easily eliminated," Scindia added.

#WATCH | 'Jo Bhi Virodh Bolega, Wo Sirf Apni Kursi Chahta Hai,' Union Minster Jyotiraditya Scindia Backs BJP Govt's 'One Nation, One Election'#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews @JM_Scindia pic.twitter.com/k1YCIqn9lv — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) September 19, 2024

Scindia emphasised that no one must speak against the proposal of ‘One Nation One Election.’ He further said that "Jo Bhi Virodh Bolega, Wo Sirf Apni Kursi Chahta Hai Aur Wo Desk Ka Vikas Nahi Chahte" (whosoever speaks against it, wants his chair to be securedand they do not want the welfare of the country).

Notably, the high-level panel headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind approved the BJP government's proposal of 'One Nation, One Election.' The proposal is likely to be introduced in the parliament in the upcoming winter session.