 MP: 108 Ambulance Driver Takes Injured To Private Clinic Instead Of Govt Hospital In Jabalpur, 3 Dismissed
It occurred when the workers injured in a road accident at Sihora were admitted to a private hospital, despite instructions being given to take them to a medical public hospital.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, September 19, 2024, 02:46 PM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A case of arbitrariness of 108 ambulance drivers has come to the fore in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur. The driver here took the people injured in a road accident to a private hospital instead of a government hospital on Thursday, despite the instructions.

According to information, the ambulance driver initially took the injured to a public hospital and got the receipt from the reception as evidence. He then took them to a nearby private hospital and got them admitted.

3, including 2 drivers, dismissed

Reacting to the arbitrary behaviour of the 108 ambulance drivers, the district collector ordered an investigation into the matter leading to  dismissal of the three personnel, including two drivers. Jabalpur police have registered a case against them and further investigations are underway.

Commission from private hospitals!

It is suspected that these drivers have tie-ups with the private hospitals. They get a fixed monetary commission for every patient they bring to the hospital.

The case also raises concerns about the potential for abuse and malpractice within the 108 ambulance service, where drivers may prioritise their own interests in the form of commissions or engage in unethical practices over the welfare of patients. 

The strict action aims to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

