 VIDEO: Indian Haj Pilgrims Complain About Poor Arrangments In Mecca; MP Committee Seeks Intervention Of Central Haj Panel
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VIDEO: Indian Haj Pilgrims Complain About Poor Arrangments In Mecca; MP Committee Seeks Intervention Of Central Haj Panel

A viral video from Mecca shows Indian Haj pilgrims complaining about poor accommodation, unhygienic conditions, and lack of basic facilities in Aziziyah. Around 16 people were reportedly made to stay in one room, sharing dirty washrooms. Despite high expenses, pilgrims allege neglect. Authorities have urged the Central Haj Committee to investigate, with a team likely to inspect and take action.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, May 03, 2026, 12:12 PM IST
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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video showing poor arrangements for Haj pilgrims in Mecca has surfaced on social media on Sunday. Nearly 8k pilgrims left for Haj from Madhya Pradesh this year.

In several videos pilgrims are seen complaining about poor accommodation, lack of cleanliness, dirty wash areas and inadequate basic facilities.

Pilgrims from Madhya Pradesh and other parts of India, in the videos, were seen showing their rooms and explaining the difficulties they are facing. They claim that many people are being forced to stay in a single room under poor conditions. The washrooms are dirty, and wastewater is reportedly entering the rooms. The lift is also broken.

16 people made to stay in one room

According to the complaints, around 16 people were made to stay in one room in a hostel in Aziziyah. Families have been separated, and many people are sharing a single washroom. Cleanliness is said to be very poor.

The pilgrims have alleged that despite spending lakhs of rupees, they are not receiving even basic facilities.

MP Committee demands intervention of Central Haj panel

Regarding the matter, Secretary of the Madhya Pradesh Sarvdharm Sadbhavana Manch has demanded the Central Haj Committee to take immediate notice of the issue and verify the authenticity of the video.

Notably, every year a large number of Indian citizens travel for Haj, and complaints about arrangements have been coming up for the past few years. 

This time too, the video reportedly from the Aziziyah area of Mecca shows worrying conditions.

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Taking cognizance of the matter, the Central Haj Committee is likely to send a team to inspect the situation and take immediate corrective action wherever needed. 

He stressed that since the issue involves Indian pilgrims, a fair investigation is necessary.

He also pointed out that about a month is still left for the Haj, and if the situation is already poor, it could worsen further. Therefore, timely action is important.

Since the pilgrims pay a large amount of money, and even additional charges, it is essential to ensure proper and equal facilities for all pilgrims so that they do not face any difficulties.

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