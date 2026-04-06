MP News: 8K Pilgrims Remain Unwavered For Haj Amid Iran-Israel Tensions; Yatra Begins From April 18

MP News: 8k Pilgrims Remains Uwavered For Haj Yatra Amid Iran-Israel Tensions | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Iran-Israel tensions have failed to shake the faith of devotees preparing for Haj, one of the world’s largest religious gatherings.

Despite the conditions in the Middle East, the pilgrims continue to show unwavering conviction to the Haj Yatra.

This year, the Haj pilgrimage is set to begin on April 18, however, unlike previous times, the Middle East is witnessing never-ending missile attacks and uncertain conditions.

Despite these concerns, pilgrims preparing for Haj say that belief matters more than fear, and the spiritual ‘call’ to Haj is more important than the situation around them.

Around 8k pilgrims to travel of Haj from MP

According to the Haj Committee, a total of 7,116 pilgrims from Madhya Pradesh will travel for Haj this year. Including those going through private arrangements, the number is expected to be close to 8,000 from across the state.

Officials have also advised pilgrims to take care of their health. Considering the extreme heat in Saudi Arabia and the long walking distances during Haj, pilgrims are encouraged to start preparing by walking at least 10 kilometers daily.

They should drink enough water, take energy drinks, and carry items like umbrellas and sunglasses to protect themselves from the sun.

On concerns about the current situation in the Middle East, officials said that Haj arrangements are separate and well-secured, so there is no need to panic.

If any situation arises, the Haj Committee will issue official guidelines. For now, pilgrims are advised to continue their preparations peacefully and focus on their spiritual journey.

Note for pilgrims

Pilgrims have been advised to complete their reporting not 48 hours in advance, but at least 24 hours before departure.

They are also encouraged to download the Haj Suvidha App for convenience.

A 24×7 call center will be available at Haj House Bhopal from April 18, with the contact number 07552530139.

For assistance, 47 Haj inspectors (SHI) have been deployed.

Pilgrims are advised to stay away from rumors and rely only on official information.