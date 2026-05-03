Madhya Pradesh May 3, 2026, Weather Update: Rains & Cool Breeze Uplift Weekend Mood In Bhopal, Crops Hit In Sehore, Raisen; Alert Till May 6

Lake View, Bhopal | Representative photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Brief rain spells brought much-needed respite amid the scorching sun in parts of Madhya Pradesh. Most districts experienced drizzle, while some witnessed storms and heavvy rain.

There is a rain alert in 27 districts of the state on Sunday. These include Niwadi, Tikamgarh, Morena, Gwalior, Sheopur, Shivpuri, Chhatarpur, Panna, Satna, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli, Maihar, Katni, Umaria, Chhindwara, Shahdol, Mandla, Anuppur, Dindori, Jabalpur, Balaghat, Siwini, and Pandhurna.

It rained in Bhopal on Saturday evening, with a cool breeze adding to the weekend mood. Residents were seen out enjoying the scenic view at the city's Upper Lake. According to the weather centre, Bhopal, this weather will continue till May 6 in the state.

Crops damaged in Sehore, procurement hit in Raisen

Some kilometres away from Bhopal-- Raisen, witnessed strong winds. The tin roof of a warehouse in Chuchhar village collapsed. Nearly 5000MT of government-procured moong was stored in this warehouse. The strong winds and heavy rains impacted procurement of grains in Bareilly and Bari.

Similarly, Sehore, Ichhawar, Bordi, Jhalki and Bhaukhedi witnessed rain and storms. Crops stored in tractor-trolleys standing for 2 kilometres got damaged.

After 1.30 pm in Balaghat, there was heavy rain after a thunderstorm. A tree fell down in the strong wind, under which a bike was crushed. A tree fell on the road at Jakhakhedi on Shyampur Road in Sehore. Flocks of the shops were blown away by the storm in Byawara. A dust storm occurred in Piparia around 4 pm. Light drizzle also occurred.

Changing weather in May

Rains & storms in Madhya Pradesh in May are new, as the state usually witnesses high temperatures and dry winds during this time. The weatherman says that a disturbance in two troughs is responsible for the same. The weather conditions are likely to continue in the state for the next 4 days, i.e., till 6 May.